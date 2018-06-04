Meredith Pearce

Meredith “Mert” Pearce, 95, of Point Pleasant, passed away, Friday, June 1, 2018.

Mert was a native of Point Pleasant, born there on March 2, 1923 to the late DeLos and Bessie Pearce.

He was a United States Army veteran of World War II, attaining the rank of Sgt. Tech. and served in France, Germany