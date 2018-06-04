Gerald E. Lee

Gerald “Jerry” Lee, 63, of Manahawkin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 26, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A longtime resident of Point Pleasant, he was a 1973 graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School. Jerry was a member of Carpenters Local No. 255 and a legend of his trade. He was also