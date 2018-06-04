Doris E. Schmidt

Star News Group Staff
Doris E. Schmidt, of Lakewood, passed away peacefully at Ocean Medical Center in Brick on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

Doris was born in Fairlawn and lived in Paterson, attending St. Paul’s Church and graduating from East Side High School. She married Fred W. Schmidt Jr. in 1952. The couple moved to Chicago