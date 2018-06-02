Belmar Police seek hit-and-run driver

BELMAR- Borough police are seeking a driver who left the scene of an accident early this morning.

According to Belmar Police, on Saturday, May 26, at approximately 5:58 p.m., a bicyclist was struck by a motor vehicle on Main Street near 7th Avenue.

The vehicle left the scene of the motor vehicle accident, heading south on Main Street and turning right on 8th Avenue, headed westbound, police said.

Police described the vehicle that left the scene of the accident as a 2006/2007 Ford Explorer, base color is Arizona beige, with trim color of light prairie tan. The Explorer is possibly an Eddie Bauer Edition because of the two tone. In addition, the right rear tail light is not functioning. There may possibly be front end passenger side damage.

The victim was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with serious injuries. The Belmar Police Department is requesting anyone who witnessed the accident, or who has information pertaining to the accident to contact the Belmar Police Department Detective Bureau at 732-681-3715.