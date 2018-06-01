SummerFest kicks off Point Boro summer June 2

POINT PLEASANT — The borough will usher in the summer season with a community favorite event that will offer fun for the whole family.

The 28th Annual Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce SummerFest kicks off June 1 with the SummerFest in the Park Friday Night Party from 6 to 10 p.m. at Community Park on Bridge Avenue

“The beer and wine tent is going to be open with select food vendors, we’ll have live music performed throughout the evening,” Executive Director Eileen McCabe said.

On Saturday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. there will be more than 125 market vendors, food vendors, children’s rides, live music and more during SummerFest.

“Every year it grows bigger and bigger and I think it is because we do make it a community event,” President Gloria DeFalco said.

“We started with the Friday night kickoff a few years ago and every year that grows and then they … return the next day with their families because we have all the inflatables for the kids, all the vendors … we have so much for everybody it keeps drawing them here.”

Community Park will be filled with upwards of 100 market vendors that will offer something for everyone from jewelry, children’s fun activities and expo-style booths.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.