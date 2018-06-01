Luxury hotel to anchor commercial fishing dock

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A redevelopment proposal for a Channel Drive site will reflect the borough’s seafaring heritage and turn-of-the-century grand resorts.

Fishermen’s Landing, a 109-room luxury hotel, restaurant and banquet facility and related commercials fishing operation is being proposed by Atlantic Capes Fisheries, which has filed an application for the development with the Point Pleasant Beach Board of Adjustment.

The application proposes renovations to the existing commercial fishing facility at 301 Channel Drive operated by Atlantic Capes Fisheries, which owns a five-acre tract on Channel Drive.

“We think that the mixed use of the commercial fishing and this hotel would be a good fit for this piece of property,” said Greg Cox, of Aquatecture, architect for the proposed project, at a hearing on the application May 24.

Daniel Cohen, CEO and principal of Atlantic Cape Fisheries, said the four-story hotel and fishery combination would be similar to the Lobster House in Cape May or the waterfront in Newport, Rhode Island.

Board member Tom Davis questioned Mr. Cohen: “You’re talking about this facility and the future development of this as the potential economic backbone to support what would be the revitalization of your docks and fishing industry, is that the tie I’m getting from it?

“Because financially there’s not enough return … in order to upkeep the docks?”

Mr. Cohen responded, “We do not generate enough income from offloading vessels … to justify that much real estate and to improve it, fix it up.

“In theory, I could sell it for condominiums, but the fishing industry would go away,” Mr. Cohen said.

He told the board he believes that hiring someone to run the restaurant and hotel would allow the property to flourish and justify spending the money to repair the weather-beaten docks.

