Tennis courts will soon be locked at dusk in the boro

SPRING LAKE – Tennis courts in Spring Lake will soon be locked at dusk daily and reopened in the morning after discussion at the Tuesday, May 22, meeting of the mayor and council.

Councilman David Frost was absent from the meeting.

The discussion stems from parkgoers riding bicycles, skateboards and dog walking on the tennis courts. There are two tennis courts in Divine Park and five in Marucci Park, as well as two paddleball courts.

Courts will be locked at dusk as soon as they are ready for use. As of now, the perimeter fence must be completed, nets must be installed, courts need to be painted [blue and green] and proper signage to warn of what is and what is not allowed must be installed.

“There’s a lot of activity on the tennis courts that is unrelated to tennis,” said Mayor Jennifer Naughton. “The tennis courts are an expensive thing to [rehabilitate].”

As a result, mayor and council agreed to have the tennis courts locked at dusk and have police open the courts every morning, as well as install security cameras in and around Divine Park once funds are available, should the municipal budget be approved at the next council meeting.

The exact locations of the cameras have not yet been determined. They will be installed in the coming months.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.