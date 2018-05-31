Students take over as principal for a day

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Two lucky students got the chance to become principals for a day at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School on Friday, May 25.

Siblings Maddy, kindergarten, and Connor Bruce, third grade, stepped into Principal John Spalthoff’s shoes for a half-day before the long Memorial Day weekend. Maddy and Connor’s parents won an auction at the annual PTA [Parent Teacher Association] Casino Night held earlier this year.

Secretary to the principal Lori Matthews said principal for a day has been a tradition and fundraiser for the PTA for several years now. Principal Spalthoff started as principal and superintendent at Spring Lake Heights School in August, and previously worked at the Manalapan School District for 12 years.

While Connor and Maddy spared their peers any detentions and didn’t pay any visits to classrooms, they did spend the day touring the school and learning about the intricacies of Principal Spalthoff’s day-to-day business. “We looked at stuff around the school … we saw how the cameras work … we saw the basement, where there’s storage, washing rags and supplies,” said Connor. Principal Spalthoff showed Maddy and Connor what a regular day as a principal looks like, including all of the people who email him. “We saw how many emails I got and how many people are trying to sell me things for the school,” said Principal Spalthoff. They also learned about the improvements being made to the school, including new security measures and what January’s school referendum budget vote would go toward. Principal Spalthoff said the school is installing a new security vestibule to the front entrance of the school. The improvements voted on in the $10.4 million referendum include HVAC, roofing and security.

“A big part of the job is to make sure everybody’s safe,” said Connor. Maddy and Connor also got to celebrate the day by having a pizza lunch in the principal’s office, which they said was the part of the day they were most looking forward to.

When asked if they wanted to become principals, they both gave a cautious “maybe.”

“It seems kind of hard,” said Maddy. “It’s a lot of work with all the kids,” Connor added. “It’s very hard. It’s harder than it looks.”