Shore towns to join in Barnegat Bay Blitz June 8

BAY HEAD — The annual Barnegat Bay Blitz will bring together volunteers from the municipal, state, nonprofit, corporate and youth sectors to help clean the local watersheds of trash and debris.

The annual event takes place Friday, June 8, in more than 30 shore communities within Ocean and Monmouth counties — including Bay Head, Lavallette, Mantoloking, Point Pleasant Beach, Point Pleasant Borough and Brick Township.

“It is held in every municipality in Ocean County and there are four towns in Monmouth County that are going to participate … and we also have cleanups in some of our county and state parks too,” said Lynette Lurig, research specialist with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, which coordinates the cleanup.

“We’re hoping for about 500 state employees to come out and … we have hundreds of people that come out … to cleanup.”

Last year, thousands of volunteers throughout the bay area removed over 4,000 cubic yards of trash and recyclables from the 660-square mile watershed.

“We’ll cleanup along the bayfronts, we’ll be in wooded areas,” Ms. Lurig said.

“We have boats to help us access some of the islands we won’t be able to drive to. We clean up quite a few little islands throughout the bay area where a lot of debris washes up with the tides and with the winds.”

According to officials, the Barnegat Bay Watershed includes the Barnegat Bay and several subwatersheds, which are home to a diverse array of plants and animals, as well as the sites of nurseries, nesting areas and feeding grounds.

The quality of the water of the bay is critical to keeping it a vibrant part of the shore community.

“The numbers we generate are good, we pick up thousands of cubic yards of trash which is a good thing, but I think we are all aware of the deeper goals behind it, which is to foster that sense of awareness, that sense of environmental stewardship,” Bay Head Team Captain William Davis said.

“Making people aware, especially when we have younger volunteers … of the impact that they have in littering and stopping other people from littering … going forward we hope that actually has a more meaningful impact than just picking up garbage. We are looking to change attitudes more than just picking up litter.”

