MES second-graders plant flowers from Barlow’s

MANASQUAN – Second-graders weren’t afraid to get their hands dirty to help adorn the front of Manasquan Elementary School [MES] on Thursday, May 24, under the direction of Stephen Barlow.

Mr. Barlow, of Barlow’s Flower Farm, located at 1014 Sea Girt Ave. in Wall Township, stood in front of the steps of MES where about 45 second-graders sat to learn more about planting.

Mr. Barlow brought each student a pack of begonia flowers to plant. The program is sponsored each year by MES’ parent teacher organization [PTO] beautification committee.

Barlow’s Flower Farm representatives have been doing this for MES students for the past four years.

The sunny morning started out with a discussion about the different parts of plants, how they grow and how they affect the environment. Then, students got in pairs and grabbed one shovel and one pack of flowers and spread out across the gardening area in front of MES.

Anna Pharo, 7, and Brady Schlatter, 8, both of Manasquan, were one pair who planted flowers that morning.

Anna said she loves gardening and she helps her grandmother garden, where she grows herbs and flowers, such as roses.

Brady also said he helps garden at his own house, where his family grows cucumbers, peppers and tomatoes.

