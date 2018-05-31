Belmar’s L Beach shut down due to sewage

BELMAR — As of Memorial Day Monday, L Beach next to Belmar Marina has been closed due to sewage overflow, according to New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection [DEP] officials.

After retesting on Wednesday was conducted, bacteria levels have been reported at 40 CFU [colony-form unit], well under the bathing standard of 170 CFU, but the beach remains closed, according to Larry Hajna, DEP press officer.

The water was retested today, Thursday, and results will be available Friday.

With heavy rains this past weekend, primarily on Sunday, sewer lines within the borough overflowed and discharge ended up in storm drains, he said.

“The mix of water and wastewater flowed from the drain to the Shark River at the L Street Beach,” Mr. Hajna said.

The beach was closed on Monday as a precaution, and Tuesday testing showed bacteria levels exceeded the “recreational bathing standard,” Mr. Hajna said.

Tuesday’s testing resulted in a reading of 260 CFU, which caused the beach to remain closed.

