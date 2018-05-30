Summertime is for living easy and enjoying all there is to see and do and in the city of Asbury Park there is an absolute abundance of activities to add to your calendar from concerts and bonfires to delectable dining, a lively art scene and much more.

BONFIRES ON THE BEACH

Bonfires on the beach are back for another summer at the Asbury Park boardwalk. When the sun goes down the night sky is lit up by the much loved bonfires. Grab your coziest beach blanket and favorite beach chair and join your family and friends for a beach day that lasts way past sunset.

Each week the bonfire shifts locations and during the month of June bonfires will kick off the weekend each Friday night at 7 p.m. On June 1 the bonfire will be at Sunset Avenue Beach, On June 8 it will be at 5th Avenue Beach, on June 15 it will be back at Sunset Avenue Beach and on June 29 the bonfires will end the month at Sunset Avenue Beach.

During the month of July the bonfires will switch to Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. with the exception of July 4 as there will be no bonfire due to fireworks. On Thursday, July 5, the bonfire will be held at Sunset Avenue Beach. Back to Wednesdays for the rest of the month on July 11, the bonfire will be at 1st Avenue Beach. On July 18 it will be at 3rd Avenue Beach and on July 25 at 5th Avenue Beach.

Bonfires will continue to take over Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. for the month of August starting ofF on Aug. 1 at Sunset Avenue Beach. On Aug. 8 the bonfire will be at 5th Avenue Beach, on Aug. 15 it will be at 3rd Avenue Beach, on Aug. 22 at 1st Avenue Beach and on Aug. 29 at 5th Avenue Beach.

The month of September adoringly referred to as “Local Summer” by Jersey Shore natives, will be the last month of bonfires until the following summer season. September bonfires will go back to Friday nights at 7 p.m. On Sept. 7 the bonfire will be at 5th Avenue Beach, on Sept. 14 it will be at Sunset Avenue Beach, on Sept. 21 at 3rd Avenue Beach and on Sept. 28 at 1st Avenue Beach. There will be one Saturday night bonfire for the month of September on Sept. 15 also at 7 p.m.

JAMS ON THE SAND

Asbury Park’s free summer concert series, Jams on the Sand returns for the third installation of its kind on Thursday, June 21 from 5 to 10 p.m., at The Anchor’s Bend, 1300 Ocean Ave. Concerts are for those 21 and over and happy hour can be enjoyed from 5 to 7 p.m.

Presented by both The Anchor’s Bend and the Asbury Park Press, Jams on the Sand will continue on Thursday nights in the summer ending the season on Aug. 30.

CB3 Organic Trio will open each concert every week. In addition to CB3, guests can also look forward to performances by Mihali, Pink Talking Fish, Kung Fu, Aqueous, Organ Freeman, Bencoolen, Juice, Little Stranger, Locos Por Juana, Ikebe Shakedown, Mungion, Aztec Sun and New Kingston.

For more information on the popular summer concert series, visit jamsonthesand.com.

STONE PONY SUMMER STAGE

Concertgoers also look forward to the Stone Pony Summer Stage each year and in true Stone Pony fashion this summer has a lineup that is not to miss with new and exciting additions.

“Well, I think the atmosphere will be new and different because Asbury Park keeps evolving into something more new and more different every year,” said Caroline O’Toole, general manager at The Stone Pony.

“Here’s some breaking news, the closing show will be in October! It’s not on the schedule yet, but will be soon, along with a few other surprises.”

The updated outdoor scenery in Asbury Park also has O’Toole especially excited for this summer.

“The scenery of the amazing building being built just to the north of us,” she explained. “Now not only can you see a great show, you get to witness the beautiful future of a city that will have many more summers of music to come. Don’t miss this one.”

On Friday, June 1, music lovers can look forward to Primus taking the stage, followed by Dirty Heads on Saturday, June 2. The Friday, June 15, show is the X Ambassadors Summer Tour playing with Fitz and the Tantrums. June shows continue with the returning favorites taking the stage for another summer. On Sunday, June 17, Dropkick Murphys & Flogging Molly will rock the stage and finishing out the month on Saturday, June 30, will be Umphrey’s McGee.

For the full Stone Pony Summer Stage lineup and new additions, visit stoneponyonline.com.

SO MUCH MORE

This summer the iconic Paramount Theatre inside Convention Hall will also be home to some exciting events.

“It’s going to be a pretty exceptional summer, said Pasqualina DeBoer, director of marketing at Madison Marquette. In addition to the beautiful beaches, great eats, cool cocktails and excellent shopping finds, you have a great deal going on with the arts.”

According to DeBoer, wrapping in the Wooden Walls Mural Project, weekly bonfires, Jams on the Sand free concerts, pinball, ice cream, sweet treats and more, and you have the perfect summertime, as well as year-round, destination in Asbury Park.