When it comes to summer at the Jersey Shore, days and nights are spent savoring the warm weather outdoors from long and lazy beach days to nights spent on the boardwalk playing mini golf or taking in a fireworks display. The Asbury Hotel’s Baronet has another summer activity to add to your calendar: Movies on the rooftop under the evening’s starry sky.

The 4,300 square foot rooftop space is blanketed in artificial lawn furnished with beanbags and beach chairs. The outdoor cinema is described as a modern ‘carless’ drive-In with a 20-foot movie wall, state-of-the-art projection and sound equipment. Beer, wine, popcorn and snacks are available during every film.

Chairs and beanbags are first come, first served, but guests may bring their own blankets and beach chairs as well. Doors open at 7 p.m. and movies will begin at sunset. Movies are weather dependent so check out theasburyhotel.com for any updates or schedule changes.