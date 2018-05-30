From the Subways to the Stone Pony

Varied musical backgrounds joined forces in the subways of New York City to bring “brass house” sounds to life and the musical trio will share that sound in Asbury Park this month.

TOO MANY ZOOZ

A few years ago Leo P. and King of Sludge were in a band called Dramatics and were spending a day off jamming around in the subway. A friend of P.’s from school, Matt Doe joined the duo and since they all felt they had a good thing going together, a new band was formed.

According to King of Sludge, their chosen band name Too Many Zooz came from a group of P.’s friends brainstorming band names for one of their other bands and after dismissing the name, the newfound dynamic trio claimed it.

With P. on the saxophone, Doe playing trumpet and Sludge behind the distinctive percussion sounds, Too Many Zooz is now leading the emerging Brass movement with a sound that is all their own.

“We’re all from different backgrounds of music and different levels of music education,” said Sludge. “There is a blend in there because I studied more African music and dance, both Leo and Matt studied jazz, but we all love electronic and house music and hip hop is kind of the common thing.”

Sludge credits the mashup sound to the combination of these different styles that they enjoy playing, their different backgrounds and influences. In addition to their unique sound, the band encompasses a unique connection with each other as well.

“Probably the unspoken connection and how we’re able to create sort of a language among each other that we sort of understand and no one else does,” explained Sludge on the band’s favorite part of performing together.

TAKING OVER THE STONE PONY STAGE

After gaining the attention of Beyoncé’s team and being enlisted to perform on the songs “Daddy Lessons” and “Formation” from her Lemonade tour, which was Grammy-nominated for Album of the Year, Too Many Zooz was asked to perform at the 2016 CMA Awards, which allowed them to reach a global audience.

On Sunday, June 10, Too Many Zooz will take to the Stone Pony, 913 Ocean Ave., at 7 p.m.for the first time and performing in a new venue brings a sense of excitement to the group.

“With most venues that I’ve never been to, or that we’ve never been to, it’s just really interesting to see the people who know who we are in that particular state or city,” said Sludge. “So that’s the thing I always look forward to and then meeting them after the show.”