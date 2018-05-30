Condos on the docket

BELMAR — Three separate applicants are requesting variances from the Belmar Zoning Board of Adjustment to move forward with plans to build a total of 61 new housing units within the borough.

The applicants, 109 12th Avenue Inc., Edelman Investment Group LLC and 405 14th Belmar LLC and 402-404 15th Ave. LLC currently have applications before the board.

All three hearings, the first two on Wednesday, May 23, and the third on Thursday, May 24, drew large crowds, with Wednesday’s hearings being standing room only, to voice their concerns about the project.

The hearings were adjourned to later dates for different reasons. They will be heard on June 28 and July 26, respectively, at 7 p.m. at Belmar Municipal Court, 601 Main St.

According to the borough engineer’s reports on both applications on 12th Avenue, obtained by The Coast Star through an Open Public Records Act request, 109 12th Avenue Inc. and Edelman Investment Group LLC are separate applications that are being proposed “contempo- raneously.”