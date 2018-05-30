Asbury Boardwalk Eats: Stroll and dine or grab a seat

Locals born and raised at the shore and weekend visitors alike spend a great deal of time on the boardwalk in the summer. With that in mind Asbury Park’s Boardwalk offers various food vendors and restaurants to satisfy any craving.

Whether you want to sit and relax at a table or dine on the go, the boardwalk has something for everyone.

CUBACAN

Cubacan Restaurant & Bar, 800 Ocean Ave., combines modern Cuban cuisine and contemporary Latin ambiance. In addition to the restaurant’s extensive menu, new specials are always added to the mix. The Fricase De Camarones special includes shrimp, peppers and onions all prepared in a white wine and tomato sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plaintains made for a sweet and savory dinner.

BETTY’S ICEBOX

Another boardwalk favorite is Betty’s Icebox, a “sweet shop” that serves natural and organic versions of boardwalk classics such as small batch ice pops, organic popcorn, Hawaiian shaved ice and more. Try something different like the Matcha soft serve, which is made with the finest organic matcha powder and is coconut based so it’s a vegan option as well.

HOAGITOS

Hoagitos has made a name for itself with delicious sandwiches that are small in size, but big in flavor. The Asbury Park location is at 3rd Avenue and Boardwalk and offers up both hot and cold sandwiches, sliders, salads, soups and a breakfast menu. Follow Hoagitos on social media to see what’s new on the specials board and don’t forget to finish off your meal with a salted chocolate chip cookie!

MAYFAIR BOARDWALK GRILL

The Mayfair Boardwalk Grill, 1050 Ocean Ave., has been an Asbury Park tradition for over 60 years. The menu offers customers all the seaside favorites including the foot-long original Jersey Boardwalk Hot Dog, mouth-watering burgers, Philly Cheesesteaks and much more. Save room for a classic boardwalk dessert: a fresh homemade funnel cake.

LANGOSTA LOUNGE

Langosta Lounge, 1000 Ocean Ave. at 2nd Ave., the establishment is said to embody the perfect blend of city and sea, lounge and restaurant, vacation and mid-week escape. Langosta Lounge offers guests live music, sushi by the sea, farm-to-table specials and so much more.

ASBURY OYSTER BAR

Another spot tucked inside the Grand Arcade of Convention Hall is the Asbury Oyster Bar, which provides a unique dining experience with a curated selection of shellfish, fine cheese and wine and charcuterie.

CREPE SHOP

The Crepe Shop, 800 Ocean Ave., can satisfy any sweet tooth. Whether you just finished dinner and are in the mood for a sweet treat or you’re skipping dinner and heading straight for the dessert, the Crepe Shop has a crepe for you.

ASBURY PARK ROASTERY

Opening its doors in February 2007, this small coffee roaster’s original shop is located on Main Street, and they have since added a second location on the boardwalk. Asbury Park Roastery, 1300 Ocean Ave. in the Grand Arcade of Convention Hall, features coffee or tea by the bag or the cup and espresso-based drinks that can be enjoyed while taking in a great view of the ocean.

POP’S GARAGE

A sustainable Mexican eatery located at 100 Ocean Ave. in the 2nd Pavilion, Pop’s Garage brings the laid-back cuisine and culture of Sayulita, Mexico, to the Jersey Shore. Pop’s Garage is deemed a savory experience that infuses surf, art, culture and community. The expansive menu is full of overstuffed burritos, homemade tacos, skirt steak Jaslisco, Pop’s Cuban Corn and more.

MOGO KOREAN FUSION TACOS

MOGO, the Korean translation for EAT, is a casual Korean fusion eatery that specializes in carefully paired meats, fish or tofu and salad combinations that are served in a fresh flour tortilla for easy mobility for their boardwalk location. Order up and take your food down to the beach or walk the boards.

TONY’S SAUSAGE, DOGS & CHEESESTEAKS

While Tony’s Italian Sausage was originally founded on the streets of Little Italy in New York City at the San Gennaro Feast in 1946, Tony’s granddaughter, Kristina Bannon, made a home for Tony’s on the Asbury Park boardwalk in 2011. Located on the Boardwalk and 2nd Ave., Tony’s uses high quality ingredients and their signature Italian sausage recipes, available hot or sweet. The menu also offers beef or chicken cheesesteaks, traditional hot dogs and Italian hot dogs and french fries. Pair your meal with a fresh squeezed lemonade from Pucker and take a seat in the sand.

OTHER BOARDWALK FAVORITES

North East Food Trucks at

7th Ave. and Boardwalk

APYC at 1000 Ocean Ave.

Beach Bar and Anchor’s Bend inside Convention Hall,

1300 Ocean Ave.

Ralph’s Italian Ice at the

Third Ave. Pavilion

Stella Marina at 800 Ocean Ave.

Robinson’s Ale House and

Tim McLoone’s Supper Club

at 1200 Ocean Ave.

High Voltage at 800 Ocean Ave.

Watermark at 800 Ocean Ave.

Coney Waffle at 900 Ocean Ave.