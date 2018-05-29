Utility work, accident close Point Boro roadways

POINT PLEASANT — Drivers were being urged Tuesday to seek alternate routes as several heavily trafficked roadways will be closed for several hours going into this evening.

Arnold Avenue eastbound will be closed from Trenton Avenue to Clark’s Landing with alternating traffic until approximately 10 p.m. due to emergency utility work, according to law enforcement officials.

The Point Pleasant Borough Police Department is also warning drivers to avoid the Route 88 Veterans Memorial Bridge.

According to an Nixle alert from the department, the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time between Beaver Dam Road and Arnold Avenue due to a motor vehicle accident.