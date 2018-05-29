Point Boro Memorial Day a time of honor, remembrance

POINT PLEASANT — Despite rain showers, dozens of veterans and community members showed off their patriotic spirit Sunday during the annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

While weather conditions caused the cancellation of the annual bike parade May 27, the importance of the ceremony, which was moved from Community Park to Borough Hall, was not lost on attendees.

“Memorial Day, although it has become the unofficial start of summer, has a greater significance to a majority of us. It is a day of remembrance, remembering the lives and tragic deaths of so many who gave so much to make life as we know it possible,” Master of Ceremonies William Dikun said.

“Personally it is a day that brings to mind … servicemen from our Point Pleasant community that were killed serving our great nation from World War I to our present conflicts. Many of those heroes were relatives, friends, co-workers and neighbors — lest we forget.”

Mayor Robert Sabosik said he was was proud to see many come out to the event, decked out in red, white and blue or uniforms from their time in service.

“In this day and age, when the meaning of the holiday might get lost in the long weekend … it is our duty to mark this solemn day and pay tribute to military men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation,” he said.

“Whenever we use the word ‘veteran’ we remember the soldiers, the sailors, the airmen, the Marines and the Coast Guardsmen who left to protect our freedoms. We thank them and we mourn them. These men and women are heroes and answered the call of our nation.

The importance of the ceremony wasn’t lost on the borough’s youngest residents either.

“Memorial Day is a holiday that … honors soldiers who died while fighting in war. Memorial Day is important to me because people risked their lives and died for our country,” student Noah Boyce said.

Noah was the winner of the annual Memorial Day Essay Contest, which asked students to answer the question “What Memorial Day Means To Me?”

“Another thing Memorial Day means to me is that great soldiers left our country to ensure our freedom. Memorial Day and Veterans Day are the most important holidays … because we are honoring soldiers that made the ultimate sacrifice,” Noah said.

