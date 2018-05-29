Point Boro baseball heads to SJG2 Finals

WEST DEPTFORD – The Point Boro baseball team is heading to the finals as the No. 5 seed in the South Jersey Group II state tournament.

On Tuesday, Boro upset the No. 1 seeded West Deptford, 5-4, after junior Trent LiVolsi’s RBI single gave the Panthers the lead in the sixth and eventually the win.

Boro was the first to score off a double by sophomore Nick Guzzi, and led by three heading into the bottom of the third, until West Deptford tied it up off a pair of homers.

Boro will advance to play the No. 2 seed Haddonfield, on the road, Friday, June 1. A time is still to be determined.