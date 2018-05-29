Beach scores first sectional state title in Keyport win

The Point Beach girls softball team captured its first state title after shutting out Keyport on the road 2-0 in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group I finals on Tuesday, May 29.

“Every season we always said ‘ring season,’ so I’m happy we accomplished that,” senior Katie Ranuro said. “With all the underclassmen, I am just so proud of them.”



After five scoreless innings, senior Kylee Kells hit a ball deep to left field to score in seniors Lauren Gnapp and Ranuro who were on first and second.



Gnapp got things started off with a single, but Ranuro hit a blooper to Keyport’s third baseman. As the ball rolled through the dirt, she sprinted to beat the tag.



With Kells bringing both of her teammates home, the Garnet Gulls earned the go-ahead run and some cushion.



“I really didn’t feel any pressure and I knew I had to do my thing,” Kells said. “I had two strikes and I knew I had to get the ball in play. I really didn’t know what happened, just that it went into left field and everyone started screaming.”

Point Beach capped off the game as Gnapp caught an infield fly and then threw out the runner at second. The team swarmed around Kells and company, celebrating its historic win.



For head coach Silvio DeCristofano, the last four seasons have been leading up to this moment. It finally came today.



“This is a special group of girls,” DeCristofano said. “I just have a feeling of pride in my seniors, just elation and i am so proud of my girls.”

Point Beach’s season will continue on Thursday in the Group I state semifinal round against Gloucester High School at Stockton University at 4 p.m.