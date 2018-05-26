Power outages span multiple boroughs

BAY HEAD – A power outage affected hundreds of residents within the borough and surrounding communities on Saturday.

Early this morning the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office sent a Nixle alert to residents stating:”Power is out in Point Pleasant, Bay Head and Mantoloking. JCP&L on scene making repairs.”

The outage was confirmed with local law enforcement officials.

“Some residents in the south end of town and into Mantoloking reported losing power this morning between 9 and 10 a.m.,” Lt. John LaSpina, of the Bay Head Police Department, said May 26.

“Widespread outages for a majority of Bay Head early this afternoon which caused

problems with our traffic signals at our intersections on Route 35 as well as Bridge Avenue.”

According to data on the JCP&L website, approximately 705 customers of 1,238 served were affected by the outage in Bay Head.

The site indicated that in the Borough of Mantoloking, 294 customers of the 502 the power company serves had been affected by the outage.

In Point Pleasant Beach Borough, the site indicated 468 residents were without power of the 3,900 the power company serves. In Point Pleasant Borough 12 residents of 9,785 served, have been impacted.

In Brick Township, 11 customers were affected.

Officials with JCP&L did not responded to requests for comment.

“At approximately 3 p.m., power to the center of town was partially restored which included the traffic signals. Power company officials hope to have full power restoration any time between 4:30 and 6 p.m.,” Lt. LaSpina said.