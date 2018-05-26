Point Beach paints the town red, white and blue

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Patriotism was on full display Saturday morning as dozens of families,veterans and community members made their way down Arnold Avenue in remembrance of those who gave their lives defending their country.

The Annual Point Pleasant Beach Memorial Day Bike Parade May 26 brought together residents from all walks of life to not only remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country, but to thank and pray for the men and women in uniform who are currently serving throughout the world.

“Today is a day that we remember our fallen soldiers, the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice and kept us safe and free,” organizer Sharon McCartney told the crowd.

Leading the parade was the Point Pleasant Beach High School Marching Band, who wowed the crowd with renditions of the “National Anthem” and “God Bless America.”

Getting the VIP treatment were Grand Marshals from Point Pleasant VFW Post 4715 and Point Pleasant Elks Lodge 1698 who included: World War II veterans Nick Coratti, John Kaufman and Gus Adamo; and Korean War veterans Charlie Hagen, Joseph Abradi, and Dave McWilliam.

The decorated war heroes enjoyed tossing candy treats to spectators who stood on the sidewalks, many who shouted their thanks and gave a round of applause for the men in uniform as they made their way down the road.

“Thank you gentlemen for your service and being a part of the Memorial Day Parade every year,” Ms. McCartney told the men during the Memorial Day Ceremony, which followed the parade and was held at Little Silver Lake.

Dozens of Scouts, children and families tailed at the end of the parade line, riding bicycles decked out in red, white and blue ribbons and flags. Even some furry friends got in on the celebration by wearing patriotic hats and scarves.

As parade participants walked or biked their way down the road, the importance of the event remained on the minds of all.

“Every one of those brave [men and women] went out there, put their lives on the line, did it all for us,” resident Joe Thompson said.

For many participating families, the parade was an excellent way to showcase their American spirit and honor those who gave so much to defend their country’s freedom and thank those who returned home and to share their tales of heroism.

“We are a patriotic family, we’re proud to be Americans so anything we can do to show our support, we do,” said resident Kieran Schultz, who rode in the parade with her husband Michael and daughter Teagan.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.