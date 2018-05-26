Manasquan fireworks celebration postponed

MANASQUAN — Incoming weather conditions have caused the cancellation of this weekend’s Memorial Day fireworks celebration on Main Beach.

“They have been postponed for today and tomorrow night because of … the wind and the rain as well,” Manasquan Tourism Commission Chair Ray Summers said Saturday.

“If the fireworks guys come and they start and the band and everyone and it rains, it is a mess so … we have postponed it.”

The celebration was to include live entertainment by Deep Six, food and more starting at 7:30 p.m. on Main Beach, with the fireworks commencing at 9 p.m.

A rain date of Sunday, May 27, had been scheduled. The fireworks display is co-sponsored by Leggett’s Sand Bar, located on First Avenue.

The new date for the celebration has not yet been confirmed.

“We aren’t confirmed on the date yet but it is going to be sometime in July,” Mr. Summers said.

According to Mr. Summers, additional fireworks displays will be held at the borough’s Independence Day celebration on Tuesday, July 3, and at Big Sea Day, which is set this year for Aug. 11.

“We are probably going to have it in the middle of those. With the contract we have to do it sometime in the summer,” Mr. Summers said.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.