Bay Head celebrates Memorial Day

BAY HEAD — The community came together Saturday morning to honor the brave men and women who have given their lives defending the country’s freedom.

The Borough of Bay Head kicked off Memorial Day Weekend with a special ceremony May 26 that brought together more than two dozen veterans, residents, borough officials and others to remember, thank and offer prayers for the men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.

“Today, just as we do every Memorial Day, we gather here to honor those who paid the ultimate price so that all of us can live free in this town and in this country,” Mayor William Curtis told the crowd, who gathered outside Borough Hall on Bridge Avenue for the ceremony.

“Maybe many of you lost sons or daughters, sisters, brothers, mothers, fathers, aunts or uncles, comrades in arms or friends in one conflict or another. Today we pay tribute to those soldiers in all branches of the service who lost their tomorrow so we could enjoy our today.”

Patriotism was on full display during the ceremony as all in attendance joined in the singing of the “National Anthem” and “God Bless America.”

“We all know why we are here today, to remember our fallen veterans … and the people that came back. I have been coming here for 25 years and I really appreciate the crowd out here,” Point Pleasant VFW Post 4715 Commander Don Tooker said.

Commander Tooker was joined by Bay Head Chief of Police William Hoffman in laying a wreath at the site of Veterans Walk outside Borough Hall, where a stone with the engraving, “Lest we forget. To those who served,” sits as a tribute to all those who have served.

“On this beautiful Memorial Day Weekend, we gather together to remember and honor the many brave men and women who have given their lives throughout the history of our great nation. To those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect us from harm, who exemplify courage and selflessness and love, we give thanks to You,” said Pastor Kee Young Yang, of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

