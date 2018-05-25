Science takes flight with Mr. Scraggs

POINT PLEASANT – In the fifth-grade wing of Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School students were recently engaged in experiments using props such as ping pong balls, a vacuum, straws, canned water and a beach ball that showed them how air pressure, air flow and other factors help an airplane fly.

The everyday objects in use were illustrating for students the principles of aerodynamics and provided a lesson on the Bernoulli Principle.

“Basically it is a high school physics class; a little bit modified, but it is all about why an airplane flies,” Point Pleasant Borough pilot Rich Scraggs said about the experiments.

ADOPT-A-PILOT

Mr. Scraggs is one of nearly 700 pilots across the country who volunteer their time educating students through aviation-themed activities relating to science, geography, math, writing and other core subjects.

Through the Adopt-A-Pilot program, initiated by Southwest Airlines in 1997, students develop career goals and learn life skills that will help them achieve future success.

“I think it is my 10th year doing this and every year is different, every class is different but it is a unique opportunity,” Mr. Scraggs said.

“It gives me a chance to explore one of my other passions, which is being in a teaching environment. At that age they are just sponges with this stuff and it is really a benefit to bring the real world to them.”

