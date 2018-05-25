Point Boro contractor charged with theft

POINT PLEASANT — A local contractor has been charged with theft for allegedly keeping $40,000 from a client after a home remodeling contract was cancelled, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Friday, May 25, Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph D. Coronato and Point Pleasant Borough Chief of Police Richard P. Larsen announced the arrest of Salvatore Mattiaccio, owner of Level and Square Construction and Remodeling, LLC, which is located in the borough.

According to a release from the Prosecutor’s Office, the third-degree offense stems from an investigation conducted by OCPO Detective Stephen Shadiack, of the Economic Crimes Unit, in coordination with the Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs and Point Pleasant Borough Police Department.

The release states Detective Shadiack learned the “woman became skeptical of [Mr.] Mattiaccio after signing a home improvement contract with him to raise her home due to a change in her flood zone post Hurricane Sandy.”

Upon reviewing the contract with her attorney, Edward Murachanian, of the Law Office of Edward V. Murachanian, in Brick, the woman “hand delivered a cancellation notice to the address of record for Level and Square Construction and Remodeling, LLC within the three-day cancellation period.

“The contract indicated that Level and Square Construction and Remodeling, LLC would return the deposit monies on a cancelled contract within 30 days of cancellation.”

According to the release, the woman was unsuccessful in obtaining her deposit back from Mr. Mattiaccio, stating that, he failed “to return the money once she cancelled the home improvement contract within the three-day cancellation period mandated by the New Jersey Home Improvement Contractor Registration Act.”

Anyone with information relating to this investigation should contact Detective Stephen Shadiack at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 2618.

