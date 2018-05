LINCROFT- The No.16 Point Boro baseball team upset the No. 1 seed CBA in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament 4-3.

After tying the game in the fifth, Paul Franceschini scored the game-winning run off a wild pitch after a triple put the outfielder on base.

Boro advances to the quarterfinals where they will play the winner of No. 24 Point Beach vs Toms River North/Manchester