No new beach access points in Lavallette until 2019

LAVALLETTE — The mayor and borough council have been inundated with requests to add beach access points in the borough during the past several council meetings.

Mayor Walter LaCicero and the council have stuck to a plan that was developed after Superstorm Sandy with only a portion of Lavallette’s beach access ramps being open.

“The problem is that if I open up Dover Avenue then the next person will be coming from Ortley Avenue and then every other street as well,” Mayor LaCicero said.

He added that if the council decided to open more access, Dover would not be among the top choices.

According to the borough website, currently beach access is available: between Trenton and Newark avenues; between Princeton and Jersey City avenues; between New York and Pennsylvania avenues; and at Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Brown, Magee, President, Kerr, Ortley, Westmont, Haddonfield and Brynmawr avenues.

“Even if we did add more access points it wouldn’t be Dover because you only draw from the one side when others can draw visitors from the north and the south,” he said.

The mayor explained the plans, which the council has chosen not to deviate from since they were made in 2013, were meant to protect the borough from breach destruction from another major storm.

“We’ve been waiting on the federal replenishment project, when that’s done next year we will reopen all our access points,” said Mayor LaCicero.

“I’ll guarantee it,” he added.

