Kells, Point Beach headed to first state final

POINT BEACH — The No. 4 seeded Point Beach softball team is headed to its first state tournament final in school history after beating No. 8 seed, New Egypt 3-2 in the NJSIAA Group I semifinals at home on Friday, May 25.



“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without any of my teammates, all of the freshmen, sophomores, we have a young team and everyone has stepped up,” senior Kiley Kells said. “We wouldn’t be winning if anyone of them was not on the field.”

The Garnet Gulls led the entire game and held their 3-2 lead for the last three innings.



Kells led Point Beach from the mound with 11 total strikeouts. She came on strong in the last two innings as she struck out four batters, including the final out of the game.



“This is our third game in a row and my legs were getting tired, but this is my final season,” Kells said. “I just kept thinking ‘Give it my all and it will all work out.’”

Kells, sophomore Abby Angelucci and freshman Cassidy Burns all earned one RBI each.



New Egypt came close to tying the game with runners on second and third in the top of the fifth, but Burns made a catch in deep left field to earn the third out.



“I always try to go as far back as I can and am always worried I am going to miss it,” Burns said. “I was so happy especially with everyone cheering for me. It was the best feeling ever.”

Point Beach will play No. 3 Keyport on the road in the state final game on Tuesday, May 29. A B Central matchup, the Garnet Gulls defeated the Red Raiders 6-0 on April 5 and 2-1 on May 2.

No matter the outcome Tuesday, Point Beach already made history.

“Just elation, I am so proud of these girls,” head coach Silvio DeCristofano said. “For four years, my seniors have never stopped working, this was always their goal and the combination of young kids and veterans, it’s just like magic.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.