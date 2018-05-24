Recalling a royal mission: Harry’s visit to Mantoloking

MANTOLOKING — For most people, the closest they could expect to come to meeting a member of the British Royal Family was on television during this weekend’s royal wedding.

But some residents of Mantoloking got to meet Prince Harry, who is now the Duke of Sussex, face-to-face just a few months after Superstorm Sandy.

“You almost wanted to think, ‘Why him from England? Why is he here’? It was because he was continuing his mother’s [Princess Diana’s] good work of caring for people in need,” Linda Hejduk said.

A fleet of SUVs had stopped by her house on May 14, 2013, bringing Harry to survey the damage in Mantoloking.

The royal visit to the storm-devastated town was five years ago and the two exchanged only a brief hello, but the memory is still fresh for Ms. Hejduk, who remembers it like it was yesterday.

“The whole caravan came down the street and they met right in front of our house and I said, ‘Our house?’ because so many people were hit far worse than we were,” Ms. Hejduk said, adding that even neighboring houses were crumpled wrecks.

For that reason, according to Ms. Hejduk, the royal wedding of Prince Henry and Meghan Markle was special to her.

[MORE_OS]