Grand Prix action thrills crowd of thousands

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — With thousands of people lining the beach, powerboat racers gave spectators a show not to be missed on Sunday.

With plenty of high-flying, high-speed action, people in attendance were enjoying every second of the 2018 Point Pleasant Beach Offshore Grand Prix.

“Everyone I spoke to said they were having a great time and they really enjoyed the day,” said Mayor Stephen Reid.

During a dinner for the racers following the Grand Prix, Randy Schleuss, of Typhoon Racing, publicly thanked everyone involved with the race.

“I want to thank everyone involved with the race weekend. Thank you Mayor Reid, thanks to the other racers and thank you everyone who made this happen,” Mr. Schleuss said.

While the day started off with unsettled weather conditions and there was uncertaintly about whether the races would even be held, the day was dubbed a “total success” by New Jersey Offshore Powerboat Racing Association [NJOPRA] President Toni Pothoff, who was integral in organizing the event.

Keith Hertling, title sponsor Jersey Mike’s Subs senior vice president of leadership, coaching and culture said, “It’s really a total community event. You see the excitement runs in everyone from Mayor Reid and through to the people who are lined up on the beach right now.”

With every boat sent soaring through the air and crashing back onto the waves, the crowd along the beachfront erupted with excitement.

People lined the boardwalk, the beach and the Inlet to watch every step of the process, from boats preparing in the Inlet to the racers competing during the race out on the ocean.

Turn four on the course was the place to be as the powerboats would rush east in toward the shore before whipping around the buoy to head south toward the finish line.

“This is the spot to be, it’s like you’re right on top of the action and everything feels so close,” said Mayor Reid.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.