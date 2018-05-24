Former Belmar man gets two years for embezzlement

NEWARK — A former Belmar man who pleaded guilty to stealing over $1 million from the orthopedic medical practice he served as chief financial officer, has been sentenced to 24 months in prison, US Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Harry Wolfmuller, 70, pleaded guilty last November before US District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to one count of wire fraud, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s office. Judge Cecchi imposed the sentence in Newark federal court on May 23.

According to court documents and statements, from 2007 to 2015, Mr. Wolfmuller was CFO for Seaview Orthopaedics, which has offices in Ocean Township, Brick, Freehold, Monroe and Barnegat, where he controlled the bank accounts and financial records.

Mr. Wolfmuller cashed Seaview Orthopaedics checks for “unapproved personal expenses,” federal prosecutors said, at places such as restaurants, golf courses and for gambling and the purchase of lottery tickets. As these transactions were made to appear as legitimate business expenses in accounting records for the company, Seaview Orthopaedics lost approximately $1,175,720.

Along with the two-year prison term, Judge Cecchi also sentenced Mr. Wolfmuller to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution of $1,175,720.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.