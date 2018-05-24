Brick PD prepares for the worst

BRICK TOWNSHIP — When township police officers received a call of an active shooter at Brick Township High School on Saturday, they expected the worst.

Luckily for them, it was only a drill.

“Unfortunately, these types of incidents have become commonplace and it has become necessary for us to make sure our officers are ready to handle this kind of situation,” Chief James Riccio said this week.

He added that seven on-duty police officers on patrol took part in the two-hour drill and they were not aware that it was practice until they arrived at Brick Township High School on May 19.

“It was coincidence because we have been planning this for weeks, but it is proof of the fact of why these drills are important.”

According to the chief, the department works to prepare its officers for the worst case scenario since there have been multiple school shootings across the country.

“It gives our guys the ability to see and learn how they might react to that situation,” Chief Riccio said, adding that this year students were involved, playing the role of mass shooting victims.

Officers who took part were disarmed and issued training guns.

Along with Brick Township police officers, other first responders included the Brick Township Fire Departments, Ocean Medical Center as well as EMS squads from Brick, Point Pleasant Borough, Manasquan and Wall took part in the training.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.