Anglers off the hook on fluke quotas

Local fishermen have gotten some relief in the form of less stringent summer flounder restrictions, such as size minimums and a longer season than expected.

For this year there is an 18-inch summer flounder minimum, three fish bag limit and a season lasting from May 25 until Sept 22.

“The reason why New Jersey’s season is as long as it is, is because collectively all the states harvested a lot less than we expected they would,” said Kirby Rootes-Murdy, senior flounder management plan coordinator at the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission [ASMFC], which sets the regulations.

“When comparing that number in 2017 to this year’s total recreational harvest limit on the coast, there was the ability for states to liberalize their measures to get at that coast wide harvest limit. We assume from one year to the next that the harvest will remain the same if we keep the regulations the same.”

According to the DEP, recreational and commercial fishing directly create some 65,000 jobs and contribute $2.5 billion to the state’s economy.

Summer flounder is one of the most popular fish in the state for fishermen, both on the recreational and commercial side of the industry, to target.

“The results of the 2016 assessment update indicated that while the resource is not considered overfished, that overfishing is occurring,” Mr. Rootes-Murdy said.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.