Proctor Bond Baker Jr.

Proctor Bond Baker Jr., 85, of Hertford, NC, died peacefully on Thursday, May 17, 2018 while in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation in Elizabeth City, NC, with his family by his side. Born in East Orange on February 13, 1933, he was the son of the late Proctor Bond Baker Sr. and Janet Lenz Baker