National Gun Violence Awareness Day June 1

BRIELLE — The borough will recognize June 1 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
With the help from Moms Demand Action, and support from Brielle Board of Education President, Eliot Colon and the mayor’s office, Mayor Thomas Nicol announced the proclamation at the Brielle Council meet- ing on May 14.
The goal is to bring awareness to the issue by wearing orange and spreading the word that enough is enough.
Lynn Schambach, of Brielle, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action which has been pushing for Monmouth County towns to recognize the day, emailed Mayor Nichol and the Brielle Council requesting the proclamation.
“It’s so important to remember the victims of gun violence, including their loved ones,” said Ms. Scham- bach, “36,000 lives are lost to gun violence every year in the U.S. This is a tragic phenomenon that only exists in our county.”
