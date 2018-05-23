Martin J. Walsh Sr. of South Pasadena, FL, and formerly of Monmouth County, passed away at Bayfront Health Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Martin died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a car on May 4.
Born and raised in Newark, Martin attended St. Antoninus Grammar
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)