Martin J. Walsh Sr. of South Pasadena, FL, and formerly of Monmouth County, passed away at Bayfront Health Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Martin died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a car on May 4.

Born and raised in Newark, Martin attended St. Antoninus Grammar