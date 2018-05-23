Johanna M. Hunter

Johanna [Joan] M. Hunter, 81, of Lakewood, passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2018, peacefully surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 12, 1936, to James and Elizabeth [Shelley] Strappe, in Brooklyn, New York, the first of two daughters.
She was a proud Brooklynite and loyal Mets fan. She met
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)