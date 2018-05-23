Johanna M. Hunter

Johanna [Joan] M. Hunter, 81, of Lakewood, passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2018, peacefully surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 12, 1936, to James and Elizabeth [Shelley] Strappe, in Brooklyn, New York, the first of two daughters.

She was a proud Brooklynite and loyal Mets fan. She met