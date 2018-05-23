Council approves budget and bond ordinances

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Borough Council approved the 2018 budget at its Monday, May 21, meeting. The total municipal budget is $6,462,361.99.

The 2017 budget was $7,056,622.08, $594,260.09 more than this year’s budget. Some $4.7 million will be raised through local taxation, and $450,000 is being applied from surplus. The rate per $100 of assessed valuation is $0.384.

All council members voted in favor of the budget except Councilwoman Sara King. The council also adopted resolutions and ordinances tabled from the last council meeting. This includes R2018-04, which appropriates $1.7 million for improvements to park facilities at Allaire Road Park and Veterans Tribute Park. It also includes street, road and drainage improvements in the borough.

Also passed was R2018-05, which appropriates $3 million in bonds or notes for improvements for water and sewer utilities such as elevated water tanks and improvement or replacement of pump stations and wells. It also calls for the acquisition of Department of Public Works vehicles and equipment.

“Everybody gave a little here and there, and not every department got what they wanted, but they got what they needed,” Councilman Richard Diver said of the budget passage. “The bottom line is … it’s maintenance, it’s normal maintenance. If you let it go much further, then you’re talking a great deal [of] more money,” he said. Mr. Diver was pleased with the budget passage, which will enable revamping of police and fire department equipment.

