Avon 5K to run through borough streets on June 2

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The 23rd Avon 5K Run/Walk will be on June 2 and, for the first time, will be run exclusively through the streets of Avon.

According to race co-chair John Kennedy, who is chair- ing the event with Fred May- er, the borough originally held the event with the Avon First Aid Squad taking over more than 10 years ago.

With around 1,300 runners every year, this event benefits the first aid squad since the squad took it over, Mr. Kennedy said.