Avon 5K to run through borough streets on June 2

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The 23rd Avon 5K Run/Walk will be on June 2 and, for the first time, will be run exclusively through the streets of Avon.
According to race co-chair John Kennedy, who is chair- ing the event with Fred May- er, the borough originally held the event with the Avon First Aid Squad taking over more than 10 years ago.
With around 1,300 runners every year, this event benefits the first aid squad since the squad took it over, Mr. Kennedy said.
In addition to those areas, some of the funds raised go to a special purpose every year. Mr. Kennedy said the special purpose this year is buying notebook computers for each ambulance to submit data electronically to the state, which is now state law, he said.
According to the website for the race, runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Avo nByTheSea/Avon5KRun- Walk, the race route has changed due to construction in Bradley Beach.
For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.