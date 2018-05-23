Absent Merriken is censured by borough council

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS – The borough council took official action on Councilman Robert Merriken’s repeated absences during its Monday, May 21, meeting.

The council approved a resolution that called for Mr. Merriken to be censured and for his immediate resignation. Mr. Merriken was absent from council meetings for a third consecutive time following his arrest on April 4 on charges of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and traffic violations. The Coast Star has reported on Mr. Merriken’s previous arrests on charges of soliciting prostitution in 2015 and 2006.

The resolution of censure of Mr. Merriken was moved up on the agenda. Borough Clerk Janine Gillis read the resolution into the record. Mr. Merriken’s arrest showed “unacceptable conduct,” she stated, reading from the resolution.

“This statement and what it tells us of Councilman Merriken [sic] character, is beyond unacceptable, reprehensible and calls for an immediate resignation … Our community demands it, and more importantly, deserves it,” Ms. Gillis stated, reading from the resolution. All council members except Councilwoman Sara King voted to approve the resolution of censure. Councilman Richard Diver expressed displeasure with Ms. King’s dissent.

Ms. King declined to give a comment on her vote.

Mr. Merriken has been scheduled for appearance at Neptune Township Municipal Court several times over the past few weeks. His most recent court appearance was scheduled for May 17, but was again postponed until June 4.

