Suspended Lavallette sergeant to be arraigned June 4

LAVALLETTE — Lavallette Police Sgt. Justin D. Lamb will be arraigned on simple assault charges on Monday, June 4, in Toms River Municipal Court.

Sgt. Lamb, who has been on the police force since 2002, has been suspended with pay, according to Lavallette Borough Council President Anita Zalom.

“He’s suspended with pay until the charges are decided,” said Ms. Zalom.

Superior Court Judge Patricia E. Carney dismissed a temporary restraining order that had been placed on Sgt. Lamb Monday in Ocean County Family Court.

“The judge found that the plaintiff wasn’t credible, but that Sgt. Lamb was,” said Sgt. Lamb’s attorney William Cunningham, of Starkey, Kelly, Kenneally, Cunningham and Turnbach in Toms River.

According to Mr. Cunningham, the plaintiff was a former girlfriend of Sgt. Lamb and the two had broken up several weeks before a May 14 incident which resulted in simple assault charges being filed against Sgt. Lamb by the Toms River Police Department.

According to the police report, the plaintiff claimed she and Sgt. Lamb had been in a relationship for months and when she returned to his home, where she was residing, around 3:30 a.m. on May 14 she entered through a rear door after the code she had been given for the front door did not work.

According to the report, she found Sgt. Lamb with another woman and he then charged her from the bed, throwing her down and kicking her.

Sgt. Lamb was processed on a charge of simple assault and required to turn in his duty weapon. The now dismissed temporary restraining order was put in place on May 15.

Despite the dismissal of the temporary restraining order in family court, the charge of simple assault still stands and will be heard on June 4 at 11 a.m.

Sgt. Lamb was also ordered to cease and desist from serving as the prosecutor in Lakewood by the Ocean County Prosecutor, according to prosecutor’s office’s spokesman Al DellaFave.