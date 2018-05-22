Point Boro Police issue warrant for contractor who allegedly stole from seniors

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of an Ocean County contractor who allegedly stole thousands from elderly residents.

According to a press release from the department Tuesday, Nicholas Stanko Jr., 43, of Manchester, allegedly “took advantage of elderly residents by performing unnecessary work in excess of $120,000.”

The arrest warrant for Mr. Stanko was issued May 14. Mr. Stanko has been charged with third-degree theft by deception and third-degree conspiracy.

Chief Richard Larsen said police suspect there are multiple victims and it is believed Mr. Stanko is still in Ocean County.

According to local law enforcement, Mr. Stanko was associated with multiple paving companies including Done Right Paving, Jimmy the Paver, All State Paving and Masonry and Frankie’s Paving.

“This is a continuing investigation as we identify other suspects involved in this case and attempt to identify other victims,” the release stated.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective [David] Scalabrini at 732-892-0060.”

According to the department, a permit must be obtained from the Borough of Point Pleasant before contractors can conduct door-to-door solicitation for work.

Contractors must also be registered through the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs before they can perform home improvement work.

