Brian Staub named head football coach for Panthers

POINT BORO- Point Boro offensive coordinator Brian Staub was approved as the Panthers’ new head football coach at the Point Pleasant Borough Board of Education Meeting on Monday.

“It is such a great honor to represent this great community, school and program from a leadership and head coaching position,” Staub said. “We are very excited because we have a great staff, great kids and great supports from the teachers, the administration and really the whole entire community. It is really a special place to me.”

Staub will take over for Matt Cilento, who resigned from the position on May 3 following an 11-1 season, which included the team’s first NJSIAA Central Group II sectional championship appearance since 2007.

For the past two seasons, Staub has been the offensive coordinator at Point Boro where he helped coach the team to a 19-3 record with back-to-back B South titles.

This past season, Staub ran a triple-option offense with senior quarterback James Fara and two senior running backs in Brandon Cipriano and Tanner Gordon.

The Panthers averaged 32.5 points per game to become on of the top offenses in the Shore Conference.

Staub is a former Shore Conference football player who played for Brick Memorial, graduating in 2009. He continued his career as a quarterback and wide receiver at Springfield College in Massachusetts.

