Active shooter drill conducted at Brick Township High School

BRICK TOWNSHIP– The Brick Township Police Department along with local EMS and fire departments held an active shooter drill Saturday, May 19, at Brick Township High School.

According to the Brick Police Department, school officials, students and personnel with Ocean County Medical Center in Brick assisted with the drill.

The active shooter drill came a day after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, in Texas, which left eight students and two teachers dead.

Police Chief James Riccio declined to comment on the drill Monday stating in an email details would be made public Tuesday in a press release. Brick School Superintendent Dennis Filippone did not return calls seeking comment.

School security has been a focus for district officials and the Board of Education will hold a referendum in November asking residents to approve allocating $12 million to restructure school buildings to make them more secure. Security enhancements would include moving main offices to a location near the main entrance, updated security cameras and entrance security measures.

The heightened focus on school security has been spurred by the mass shootings at a Florida high school. The referendum will take place during the General Election, on Nov. 6.

