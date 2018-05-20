Grand Prix races finish ahead of the storm

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Two types of races took place on Sunday — powerboat races and the race to finish them before an incoming storm.

With nearly perfect timing, the racers in the Point Pleasant Beach Offshore Grand Prix did just that. Shortly after noon, boats in classes 5, 6 and 7 took off to a roaring crowd that lined the beachfront. After them, around 2 p.m., powerboats in classes 1, 3, super vee lite and super stock started the second race.

“We had perfect timing with the weather today. Just as the boats were coming in, the rain started coming down,” said Toni Pothoff, president of New Jersey Offshore Powerboat Racing Association, which organized the event.

Mayor Stephen Reid echoed the sentiment of Ms. Pothoff.

“Everything went off well today. I’m so glad that we were able to get both races in before the rain,” he said.

Official race results were not released at the race because each boat must turn in their GPS unit to see if they ever exceeded their class speed limit.

The unofficial race winners from the noon race include: RUFSTR [pronounced Are You Faster] in class 5, Smith Brothers in class 6, Hangin’ N Bangin’ in class 7.

The 2 p.m. race featured a lot of high speed action along with boats catching plenty of airtime and a few boats breaking as well.

Despite all of this, the race only drew to an early finish because of an impending storm. One boat actually ended up with a hole in it’s hull.

Winners from this race included: Bounty Hunter 2 in class 1, Wazzup in class 3, Shadow Pirates in super stock and Typhoon in super vee lite.

A team member of Typhoon Race Team, Glenn Hellwig said, “We actually had a break too, but we just broke after everyone else.”

