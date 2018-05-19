Seafood Festival at Silver Lake Park all weekend

BELMAR — The three-day New Jersey Seafood Festival is in full swing at Silver Lake Park, true to its “rain-or-shine” promise and scheduled to continue through the weekend.

The annual event is presented by the Belmar Tourism Commission.

The free admission event, which began Friday night, offers visitors the opportunity to sample a wide array of food and drink, much of it provided by the borough’s own popular eateries. They include: Mr. Shrimp Seafood Restaurant and Market, Klein’s Fish Market & Waterside Cafe, Jakes’s Downtown, Ragin’ Cajun, Jack Baker’s Lobster Shanty and Coney Waffle.

Live music is also being featured throughout the weekend.

There is free parking at the Belmar Municipal Building at 5th Avenue and River Road and at Dempsey Park on 16th Avenue. Free shuttles will also run through Belmar continuously from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, with stops at the Belmar Marina and the Belmar train station.

