Rain not dampening the spirits of Grand Prix powerboat racers

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Despite plenty of rain and cold weather, racers in this year’s Point Pleasant Beach Offshore Grand Prix are eager to get on the water and win on Sunday.

Mark Miskuff of the Strictly Business Offshore Racing Team said, “This is the type of race where you separate the men from the boys. It’s easy to go and race the flat waters, but when it’s rough and choppy this is where you put it all on the line.”

The race, however, is no guarantee. According to Toni Pothoff, president of New Jersey Offshore Powerboat Racing Association, who organizes the event, the final decision on whether or not to hold the race has not been made.

“The Coast Guard and Offshore Powerboat Association, who sanctions the race, will decide tomorrow at 8 a.m. if it is safe to race,” Ms. Pothoff said.

“We can make all the decisions we want now, but the way the weather changes, we can’t be sure until tomorrow,” she added.

Mr. Miskuff wasn’t the only racer revved up for Sunday. Glenn Hellwig, throttleman for Typhoon Racing was not only excited, but confident for the race.

“We’re ready to go. We’re going to win tomorrow,” he said.

During the race’s annual parade around Point Pleasant Beach, Mayor Stephen Reid took a ride atop the powerboat Liquid Addiction, while Councilman Paul Kanitra rode on top of Shadow Pirates Race Team’s boat along with Dr. Sue Nemiroff, of the local Rotary Club.

The charity of choice, the Nicholas Hudanish Foundation, rode with the powerboat Wazzup.

Candy, checkered flags, and beads were tossed to the crowd throughout the parade, which was led by the Point Pleasant Beach High School Garnet Gulls Marching Band and featured police and fire department vehicles as well.

For more on this story, read read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.