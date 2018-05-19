Families and history boost racers’ excitement

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — For racers at this weekend’s Point Pleasant Beach Offshore Grand Prix, there’s an attraction that only this race provides.

“It’s going to be nice to get to go out there and compete in front of all our friends and families because they can’t always take off work and come watch us race wherever we go,” said Jay Wahltman, throttleman for “Woah Mama” in the Super Vee Lite division.

Mayor Stephen Reid also discussed what he had heard from many of the racers he spoke to.

“All of the racers that I spoke to said they cannot wait to race here in Point Pleasant Beach because there’s so much history here when it comes to offshore racing,” the mayor said.

Whether it was referred to as the Hennessey, Benihana, Ray Catena, New Jersey, War at the Shore or Jenkinson’s Offshore Grand Prix, the race has had a deep-seated history with Point Pleasant Beach.

After it was moved to Atlantic City in 2006, according to the New Jersey Offshore Powerboat Association [NJOPRA], Mayor Reid fought to bring the race back to its home in Point Pleasant Beach in 2016.

“I loved watching the races with my grandparents as a young boy and so did many others. We wanted to bring it back,” the mayor said. “It’s a great event for our community, for our businesses and for racing fans.”

The race has changed significantly over time, largely in it’s overall size.

“In the 1970s the Benihana course was over 200 miles long running laps from New York’s Fire Island to Seaside Heights … Today the course is smaller, shorter and closer to land reflecting the many ways in which racing and the boats have changed,” according to the NJOPRA.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.