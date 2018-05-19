Drilling opponents hold ‘Hands Across the Sand’ protest

BRADLEY BEACH — Opponents of off-shore oil drilling, including members of the Surfrider Foundation, The Sierra Club and Clean Ocean Action, braved foul weather Saturday to hold a “Hands Across the Sand” rally in support of clean energy.

The gathering was part of a nationwide demonstration timed to take place at noon across the country and overseas.

The demonstrators were joined on the beach, and later in a gazebo, at Bradley Beach by Borough Councilman John Weber, New Jersey congressmen Frank Pallone [D-6] and Chris Smith [R-4], State Senator Robert Singer [R-30] and Assembly members Joanne Downey and Eric Houghtaling [D-11].

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed legislation designed to block any federally-promoted oil and gas exploration off-shore.

“Seldom has any issue united the people of New Jersey, the congressional delegation, the state legislature, and local public officials as our position on offshore oil has,” said U.S. Rep. Smith.

